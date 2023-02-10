Left Menu

Shot putter Toor wins gold; Chitravel and Aldrin set new national indoor records in triple and long jump

The other Indian in fray, Karanveer Singh secured silver with a throw of 19.37m for a 1-2 finish for the country.Triple jumper Praveen Chitravel smashed the national indoor record during his silver medal-winning effort while long jumper Jeswin Aldrin also bettered the national mark en route to final round.

PTI | Astana | Updated: 10-02-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 21:52 IST
Shot putter Toor wins gold; Chitravel and Aldrin set new national indoor records in triple and long jump

Shot putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor clinched a gold, India's first on the opening day of the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships here on Friday.

Toor stood on top of the podium with a best throw of 19.49m. The other Indian in fray, Karanveer Singh secured silver with a throw of 19.37m for a 1-2 finish for the country.

Triple jumper Praveen Chitravel smashed the national indoor record during his silver medal-winning effort while long jumper Jeswin Aldrin also bettered the national mark en route to final round. Chitravel produced a best jump of 16.98m -- which bettered Amarjeet Singh's earlier national indoor record of 16.26m (in 2008 Doha edition) -- but its was not enough for a gold medal which was won by China's Fang Yaoqing (17.20m).

Aldrin, meanwhile, bettered the earlier national indoor record of 7.92m which was in the name of Prem Kumar (2016 edition) as well as of Murali Sreeshankar (2022 World Indoor Championships).

Aldrin finished first in the qualification round. The final will be held on Sunday. In the women's pentathlon, Swapna Barman took the silver with a total of 4119 points from five events. Ekaterina Voronina of Uzbekistan won the gold with 4386 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age
Blog

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023