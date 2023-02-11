Left Menu

Rallying-Breen leads Tanak after lively first day in Sweden

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2023 01:14 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 01:14 IST
Rallying-Breen leads Tanak after lively first day in Sweden

Ireland's Craig Breen led a snowy Rally Sweden for Hyundai after winning three stages on Friday but M-Sport Ford's Ott Tanak was just 2.6 seconds behind. Breen, who is returning to the championship with a part-time drive, trailed Tanak through the morning stages but hit the front in the afternoon and then kept the Estonian at bay as darkness fell.

"It's definitely been one of my strongest days," said the Irish driver."Last year I was usually upside down or stuck in a hedge somewhere, so it's music to my ears to be in the lead tonight." Finland's Esapekka Lappi was in third place for Hyundai with Welshman Elfyn Evans fourth for Toyota in the second round of the season after the Monte Carlo opener.

Toyota's reigning champion Finn Kalle Rovanpera was in fifth place after opening the road for others and conditions favouring the later runners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

