FACTBOX-NFL-Super Bowl 2023: Profile of NFC champions Philadelphia Eagles

Profile of the Philadelphia Eagles, who will play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday. * Founded: 1933

* Joined the NFL as an expansion team following the demise of the Frankford Yellow Jackets in 1931. * The Eagles won three titles before the Super Bowl era - in 1948, 1949 and 1960.

* NFC titles: 4 (1980, 2004, 2017, 2022) * Super Bowl wins: 1 (2018)

* Head coach: Nick Sirianni Hired by the Eagles for his first head coaching job in 2021 after serving as an assistant coach for the Kansas City Chiefs and San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, and as the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts

* Starting quarterback: Jalen Hurts First quarterback in NFL history with more than 10 rushing touchdowns in back-to-back years.

In the 2022 season, he became the second youngest quarterback to reach 14 regular-season wins at 24-years-old. Voted for the 2022 Pro Bowl after posting 3,701 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns and 13 rushing touchdowns.

2022 regular season record: 14-3 Week 1 - at Detroit Lions, won 38-35

Week 2 - v Minnesota Vikings, won 24-7 Week 3 - at Washington Commanders, won 24-8

Week 4 - v Jacksonville Jaguars, won 29-21 Week 5 - at Arizona Cardinals, won 20-17

Week 6 - v Dallas Cowboys, won 26-17 Week 7 - Bye week

Week 8 - v Pittsburgh Steelers, won 35-13 Week 9 - at Houston Texans, won 29-17

Week 10 - v Washington Commanders, lost 32-21 Week 11 - at Indianapolis Colts, won 17-16

Week 12 - v Green Bay Packers, won 40-33 Week 13 - v Tennessee Titans, won 35-10

Week 14 - at New York Giants, won 48-22 Week 15 - at Chicago Bears, won 25-20

Week 16 - at Dallas Cowboys, lost 40-34 Week 17 - v New Orleans Saints, lost 20-10

Week 18 - v New York Giants, won 22-16 NFC playoff seeding: 1

Path to the Super Bowl First round: Bye

Divisional round: Beat New York Giants 38-7 NFC Championship: Beat San Francisco 49ers 31-7

