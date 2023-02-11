FACTBOX-NFL-Super Bowl 2023: Profile of AFC champions Kansas City Chiefs

Profile of the Kansas City Chiefs, who will play the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday. * Founded: 1959

* The team was founded as the Dallas Texans as a charter member of the American Football League (AFL) but they moved to Kansas City after winning the 1962 championship. * The Chiefs also won AFL titles in 1966 and 1969, the year they won their first Super Bowl.

* AFC titles: 3 (2019, 2020, 2022) * Super Bowl wins: 2 (1970, 2020)

* Head coach: Andy Reid Hired by the Chiefs in 2013, Reid was formerly the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles between 1999-2012 but failed to land a Super Bowl title. He has led Kansas City to their third Super Bowl match in four seasons.

* Starting quarterback: Patrick Mahomes Named the NFL's MVP for the second time in his career, Mahomes is one of only two quarterbacks to throw for more than 5,000 yards and 40 or more touchdowns in multiple seasons.

In the 2022 season, he threw for 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns. Mahomes is looking to become the first player since Kurt Warner in 1999 to win the season MVP award and the Super Bowl in the same season.

2022 regular season record: 14-3 Week 1 - at Arizona Cardinals, won 44-21

Week 2 - v Los Angeles Chargers, won 27-24 Week 3 - at Indianapolis Colts, lost 20-17

Week 4 - at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, won 41-31 Week 5 - v Las Vegas Raiders, won 30-29

Week 6 - v Buffalo Bills, lost 24-20 Week 7 - at San Francisco 49ers, won 44-23

Week 8 - Bye week Week 9 - v Tennessee Titans, won 20-17 in overtime

Week 10 - v Jacksonville Jaguars, won 27-17 Week 11 - at Los Angeles Chargers, won 30-27

Week 12 - v Los Angeles Rams, won 26-10 Week 13 - at Cincinnati Bengals, lost 27-24

Week 14 - at Denver Broncos, won 34-28 Week 15 - at Houston Texans, won 30-24 in overtime

Week 16 - v Seattle Seahawks, won 24-10 Week 17 - v Denver Broncos, won 27-24

Week 18 - at Las Vegas Raiders, won 31-13 AFC playoff seeding: 1

Path to the Super Bowl First round: Bye

Divisional round: Beat Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 AFC Championship: Beat Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)