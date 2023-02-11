Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Messi shortlisted for FIFA's The Best Award with Mbappe and Benzema

Argentina forward Lionel Messi is on the shortlist for the FIFA Best Male Player award, joined by Paris St Germain team mate Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, soccer's world governing body announced on Friday. Messi could win his second The Best trophy after leading Argentina to their third World Cup title by beating Mbappe's France in last year's final in Qatar, scoring seven goals during the tournament and earning his second Golden ball.

NFL-Philadelphia has Eagle eye on Super Bowl

The Eagles will bring Philly's fighting spirit to Super Bowl 57 as their fans fly in droves to watch Jalen Hurts and the NFC champions take on Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. While the Eagles walked into the Super Bowl's Opening Night media event on Monday to the theme from "Rocky," they are no underdogs - even up against the newly crowned Most Valuable Player Mahomes.

'Not so rosy': Russian athletes face prospect of Olympics ban

Russian athletics stars are no strangers to being barred from international competitions, and the prospect of missing next year's Olympics over the invasion of Ukraine has piled onto years of frustration felt towards global sports bodies. Since the International Olympic Committee (IOC) opened the door for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutrals at the 2024 Paris Games, calls to have them excluded have snowballed.

Soccer-Chelsea's Brazil defender Silva signs one-year contract extension

Chelsea's 38-year-old Brazil defender Thiago Silva has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him in west London until summer 2024, the Premier League club said on Friday. The former AC Milan centre-back, who has played 106 times for Chelsea, joined the Blues in 2020 from Paris St-Germain, claiming the Champions League title by the end of that season.

Factbox-NFL-Super Bowl 2023: Profile of NFC champions Philadelphia Eagles

Profile of the Philadelphia Eagles, who will play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday. * Founded: 1933

NFL-Five storylines to follow for Super Bowl LVII

Five storylines to watch for during the 57th Super Bowl on Sunday between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Arizona. HISTORIC QUARTERBACK MATCHUP

NFL-As Mahomes, Hurts make Super Bowl history, a question lingers: What took so long?

Kansas City Chiefs' newly minted league MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Philadelphia Eagles' budding superstar Jalen Hurts will make history on Sunday, marking the first time two Black quarterbacks have started in the Super Bowl. The occasion prompted uneasy celebration in Phoenix this week, as a sign of progress but also a stark reminder of hurdles that Black players have faced for decades.

Boxing-IBA denounces 'hyenas' after U.S. and Irish boycott worlds

Amateur boxing's Russian-led governing body has offered to fund U.S. and Irish boxers wanting to compete in this year's world championships after their national federations decided to boycott the tournaments. The International Boxing Association (IBA) also warned in a statement on Friday that it would pursue "strong sanctions against those who initiate and join the participation boycott".

Golf-Woods commits to next week's Genesis Invitational, says 'I'm ready'

Tournament host Tiger Woods has committed to playing at next week's Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, which will mark his first non-major PGA Tour start since October 2020. Woods, who returned to competition last year on a limited basis following a 2021 car crash which required emergency surgery that still hampers his ability to walk, announced his return to action with a short Twitter post on Friday.

NFL-Mahomes magic put to the test as Chiefs face Eagles in Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes will look to pull one more rabbit out of his hat on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 57. Kansas City broke a half-century curse at the NFL title game three years ago and will need quarterback Mahomes, who picked up his second Most Valuable Player honors in six years on Thursday, to be at his magical best if they are to beat the Eagles.

