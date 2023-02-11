Left Menu

Rugby-Centralised contracts for women as Australia moves towards professionalism

"We want the Wallaroos to win our home World Cup, with a fully professional squad of heroes inspiring the next generation. "Rugby Australia has committed additional funding into women's rugby this year and is pushing hard for further investment and corporate support.

Australia's women's team will receive centralised part-time contracts from Rugby Australia for the 2023 season as the nation moves towards a fully professional programme ahead of hosting the Women's Rugby World Cup in 2029. Rugby Australia announced on Saturday that more than A$2 million of additional funding is to be injected into the sport for the coming campaign with up to 35 players to be centrally contracted.

"Australia hosting the Women's Rugby World Cup in 2029 presents us with a great target for women's rugby," said RA Chair Hamish McLennan. "We want the Wallaroos to win our home World Cup, with a fully professional squad of heroes inspiring the next generation.

"Rugby Australia has committed additional funding into women's rugby this year and is pushing hard for further investment and corporate support. "It is just the beginning, but the future for women's rugby in Australia looks very bright."

Recently-appointed Wallabies coach Eddie Jones will serve as an adviser to the team, who were knocked out in the quarter-finals of last year's World Cup, which was dominated by professional squads from England, France and New Zealand. A parenting and pregnancy guideline has also been agreed in principle, which will see contracted players continue to receive full pay for a year while on maternity leave.

The country's Sevens team, who won gold at the Olympic Games in 2016 and are the reigning Commonwealth Games champions, are already fully professional and their success will serve as a template for the 15-a-side version of the game. "This is just the beginning," said RA Chief Executive Andy Marinos.

"We still have a lot of work to do, but this is far and away the largest investment that we have ever made into women's rugby. "We are determined to continue the growth in coming years to ensure that our goals become a reality."

