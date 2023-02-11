SPO-SCHEDULE Sports Schedule Sports Schedule for Saturday, February 11 CRICKET: *Day 3 report of the first Test between India and Australia in Nagpur.

*Other stories related to Australia's tour of India.

*Other international cricket stories.

*Day 4 of Ranji Trophy semi-final between Madhya Pradesh and Bengal in Indore.

*Day 4 of Ranji Trophy semi-final between Karnataka and Saurashtra in Bengaluru.

*ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between England and West Indies in Paarl; Australia and New Zealand in Paarl.

*Preview of IPCC Women's T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Cape Town.

FOOTBALL: *I-League match between Real Kashmir and NEROCA FC in Srinagar.

*ISL match between Goa and Mumbai City in Fatroda; Bengaluru and Kerala Blasters FC in Bengaluru.

*Santosh Trophy final round in Bhubaneswar.

*Other stories related to Indian and international football.

ATHLETICS *Asian Indoor Championships in Astana. SQUASH *Asian Junior Team Championship in Chennai.

MOTORSPORTS *Round 4 of the ABB FIA Formula E 2023 in Hyderabad. ARCHERY *National Ranking Archery in New Delhi. GOLF *Stories related to Indian golfers playing in various tournaments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)