SPO-SCHEDULE Sports Schedule Sports Schedule for Saturday, February 11 CRICKET: *Day 3 report of the first Test between India and Australia in Nagpur.
*Other stories related to Australia's tour of India.
*Other international cricket stories.
*Day 4 of Ranji Trophy semi-final between Madhya Pradesh and Bengal in Indore.
*Day 4 of Ranji Trophy semi-final between Karnataka and Saurashtra in Bengaluru.
*ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between England and West Indies in Paarl; Australia and New Zealand in Paarl.
*Preview of IPCC Women's T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Cape Town.
FOOTBALL: *I-League match between Real Kashmir and NEROCA FC in Srinagar.
*ISL match between Goa and Mumbai City in Fatroda; Bengaluru and Kerala Blasters FC in Bengaluru.
*Santosh Trophy final round in Bhubaneswar.
*Other stories related to Indian and international football.
ATHLETICS *Asian Indoor Championships in Astana. SQUASH *Asian Junior Team Championship in Chennai.
MOTORSPORTS *Round 4 of the ABB FIA Formula E 2023 in Hyderabad. ARCHERY *National Ranking Archery in New Delhi. GOLF *Stories related to Indian golfers playing in various tournaments.
