Left Menu

Sports Schedule

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2023 09:01 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 09:01 IST
Sports Schedule
  • Country:
  • India

SPO-SCHEDULE Sports Schedule Sports Schedule for Saturday, February 11 CRICKET: *Day 3 report of the first Test between India and Australia in Nagpur.

*Other stories related to Australia's tour of India.

*Other international cricket stories.

*Day 4 of Ranji Trophy semi-final between Madhya Pradesh and Bengal in Indore.

*Day 4 of Ranji Trophy semi-final between Karnataka and Saurashtra in Bengaluru.

*ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between England and West Indies in Paarl; Australia and New Zealand in Paarl.

*Preview of IPCC Women's T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Cape Town.

FOOTBALL: *I-League match between Real Kashmir and NEROCA FC in Srinagar.

*ISL match between Goa and Mumbai City in Fatroda; Bengaluru and Kerala Blasters FC in Bengaluru.

*Santosh Trophy final round in Bhubaneswar.

*Other stories related to Indian and international football.

ATHLETICS *Asian Indoor Championships in Astana. SQUASH *Asian Junior Team Championship in Chennai.

MOTORSPORTS *Round 4 of the ABB FIA Formula E 2023 in Hyderabad. ARCHERY *National Ranking Archery in New Delhi. GOLF *Stories related to Indian golfers playing in various tournaments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

 Australia
3
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
4
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things: Protecting Your Devices and Your Data

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023