PM Modi wishes luck to athletes participating in third Khelo India National Winter Games

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur declared the Khelo India Winter Games third edition open in Gulmarg on Friday

ANI | Updated: 11-02-2023 11:56 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 11:56 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished luck to athletes participating in the third edition of Khelo India National Winter Games, which are being held in Jammu and Kashmir. Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur declared the Khelo India Winter Games third edition open in Gulmarg on Friday.

"Best wishes to all athletes taking part in the 3rd Khelo India National Winter Games. The Games are being held in the picturesque surroundings of Gulmarg. This will also boost the sporting culture in Jammu and Kashmir," tweeted PM Modi. The Union Minister was joined by Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, other dignitaries and masses of young athletes, coaches and staff.

A special message was also sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to motivate the athletes. PM Modi sent his best wishes to participating athletes, coaches and officials. The opening ceremony was electric in ways more than one. White pigeons were released in the air bringing forth the message of peace, traditional dance performances were fused with feet thumping groove and sports-wise, there was also a significant e-launch of 40 Khelo India Centres across the valley.

The Winter Games will take place until February 14 in Gulmarg and over 1500 athletes across 29 States and Union Territories are participating. The total number of sports disciplines is 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

