Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Isner becomes first man to win 500 tour-level tie-breaks; 'Not so rosy': Russian athletes face prospect of Olympics ban and more

NHL roundup: Vladimir Tarasenko scores in Rangers debut

New York's Vladimir Tarasenko scored his first goal 2:49 into his debut for his new team as the host Rangers recorded a 6-3 victory over the slumping Seattle Kraken on Friday. Tarasenko was placed on the top line with Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad after being obtained from the St. Louis Blues on Thursday afternoon. He meshed seamlessly with New York's stars and scored on his second shift.

Soccer-Messi shortlisted for FIFA's The Best Award with Mbappe and Benzema

Argentina forward Lionel Messi is on the shortlist for the FIFA Best Male Player award, joined by Paris St Germain team mate Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, soccer's world governing body announced on Friday. Messi could win his second The Best trophy after leading Argentina to their third World Cup title by beating Mbappe's France in last year's final in Qatar, scoring seven goals during the tournament and earning his second Golden ball.

NFL-Philadelphia has Eagle eye on Super Bowl

The Eagles will bring Philly's fighting spirit to Super Bowl 57 as their fans fly in droves to watch Jalen Hurts and the NFC champions take on Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. While the Eagles walked into the Super Bowl's Opening Night media event on Monday to the theme from "Rocky," they are no underdogs - even up against the newly crowned Most Valuable Player Mahomes.

Tennis-Isner becomes first man to win 500 tour-level tie-breaks

American John Isner entered the ATP Tour record books on Friday by becoming the first man to win 500 tour-level tie-breaks in his 7-6(8) 7-5 victory over Emilio Gomez in the Dallas Open quarter-finals. Isner's 500 career tie-break victories put him 34 ahead of Swiss great Roger Federer on the Open Era list, with Pete Sampras (328) third.

'Not so rosy': Russian athletes face prospect of Olympics ban

Russian athletics stars are no strangers to being barred from international competitions, and the prospect of missing next year's Olympics over the invasion of Ukraine has piled onto years of frustration felt towards global sports bodies. Since the International Olympic Committee (IOC) opened the door for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutrals at the 2024 Paris Games, calls to have them excluded have snowballed.

Factbox-NFL-Super Bowl 2023: Profile of NFC champions Philadelphia Eagles

Profile of the Philadelphia Eagles, who will play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday. * Founded: 1933

NFL-Five storylines to follow for Super Bowl LVII

Five storylines to watch for during the 57th Super Bowl on Sunday between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Arizona. HISTORIC QUARTERBACK MATCHUP

Tennis-Djokovic seeks special permission to enter U.S., brother says

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, one of the most high-profile unvaccinated athletes in the world, has applied for special permission to enter the United States to play at the Indian Wells and Miami Open, his brother Djordje said on Friday. The U.S. vaccine requirement for foreign air travellers is not expected to be lifted before main draw action at Indian Wells kicks off on March 9. The Miami Open runs from March 22 to April 2.

NFL-As Mahomes, Hurts make Super Bowl history, a question lingers: What took so long?

Kansas City Chiefs' newly minted league MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Philadelphia Eagles' budding superstar Jalen Hurts will make history on Sunday, marking the first time two Black quarterbacks have started in the Super Bowl. The occasion prompted uneasy celebration in Phoenix this week, as a sign of progress but also a stark reminder of hurdles that Black players have faced for decades.

NFL-Mahomes magic put to the test as Chiefs face Eagles in Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes will look to pull one more rabbit out of his hat on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 57. Kansas City broke a half-century curse at the NFL title game three years ago and will need quarterback Mahomes, who picked up his second Most Valuable Player honors in six years on Thursday, to be at his magical best if they are to beat the Eagles.

