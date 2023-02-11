Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Flury wins women's downhill gold at world championships

Switzerland's Jasmine Flury won a surprise gold in the women's downhill at the Alpine skiing world championships but favourite Sofia Goggia was disqualified for straddling a gate on Saturday. It was also Switzerland's first gold of the championships so far. American Mikaela Shiffrin, who took her 12th career world championship medal with silver in the super-G, did not start.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2023 17:20 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 16:39 IST
Alpine skiing-Flury wins women's downhill gold at world championships
Alpine skiing Image Credit: pxhere

Switzerland's Jasmine Flury won a surprise gold in the women's downhill at the Alpine skiing world championships but favourite Sofia Goggia was disqualified for straddling a gate on Saturday. Early starter Flury found the perfect line down the sunlit Roc de Fer piste to win in one minute 28.03 seconds.

Austrian Nina Ortlieb missed out on gold by an agonizing 0.04 seconds with Swiss defending champion Corinne Suter 0.12 seconds back in the bronze medal position. Italian Goggia was putting down a fast time as she looked to complete her personal set of championship medals after taking silver in super-G in 2019 and bronze in the giant slalom in 2017.

But the 2018 Olympic champion made a big mistake in the lower section of the course and although she just avoided crashing, she hit a gate heavily and was disqualified. The 29-year-old Flury's gold was upset as she had not even managed a World Cup podium this season. It was also Switzerland's first gold of the championships so far.

American Mikaela Shiffrin, who took her 12th career world championship medal with silver in the super-G, did not start.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

 Australia
3
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
4
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things: Protecting Your Devices and Your Data

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023