I've been working hard for WPL for very long time: Harmanpreet Kaur

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur is extremely excited to see the Women's Premier League (WPL) come to life. The first Indian cricketer to play 100 T20Is, feared worldwide for her clean-hitting abilities, aims to end the inaugural edition as the highest run-getter. She spoke about the importance of the league and the impact it's going to have on women's cricket while predicting the best players of the tournament. "We have been waiting for this moment for a long time and finally the time has come. I am looking forward to that. We are going to get a huge amount of talent from this tournament. Domestic players are going to get to play with and against overseas players in a lot of matches. That's something we are really looking forward to seeing," said India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on JioCinema.

Harmanpreet has a decorated T20 career already. She has captained India at three T20 World Cups and was the first Indian woman to score a century in WT20Is during the 2018 ICC Women's World Twenty20. The Arjuna Award recipient spoke about the impact the tournament is likely to have and referred to her experience as the first Indian woman to play franchise T20 during her time in Australia.

"It helps players build confidence. When I was playing in Australia, that gave me a lot of confidence to do well in international cricket. Now, the WPL is going to play the same role for Indian domestic players. Whenever we share the dressing room with overseas players, it is always very special for all of us. That is something all domestic players are looking forward to, " said Harmanpreet Kaur. Harmanpreet named herself, Deepti Sharma, and Smriti Mandhana as the Indian players to watch out for. She also said Sophie Devine, Ashleigh Gardner, and Alyssa Healy will be the international players to keep a track of.

Despite the stiff competition, she is hoping to take home the title of leading run-getter in the tournament. "I have been working hard for this for a very long time. This is the moment. I just can't wait for this tournament to start. If I get the maximum runs, that will be a big moment in my life." She made a passionate plea for everyone to support the tournament by watching it avidly and coming out to the stadiums. "This is something we have been waiting for a long time. I want viewers to come and watch and support women's cricket, as this is a very big moment for all supporters and all women cricketers."

"Whoever is getting a chance, support them. Whoever is not getting one, just wait for your opportunity because this is never going to stop from now on. This is a bigger step and everyone should contribute and everyone should feel happy. Just come and support us, because every time you support, we feel motivated. We all will be waiting for you guys at the stadium, " added Harmanpreet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)