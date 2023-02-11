MP CM congratulates Maha for clinching top position in Khelo India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday congratulated Maharashtra for bagging the first position in overall performance in Khelo India Youth Games 2022.

He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting sports in India and ushering in development in various areas. "I congratulate and extend my best wishes to Maharashtra for emerging number one in the overall games in the event. I also congratulated Haryana and MP for bagging second and third position," Chouhan said addressing the closing ceremony of the 13-day mega event here. Chouhan said he was grateful to the prime minister for allowing Madhya Pradesh to host the games. The chief minister said MP has made great strides in sports, adding the state's standing in the Khelo India held in Haryana was eight just eight months ago, which has now improved to the third slot. Chouhan said players should consider Khelo India a stepping stone and aim to excel in the Asia and world competitions, and the Olympics.

