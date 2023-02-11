Left Menu

Priyansh, Jyothi in National Ranking Archery Finals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 21:17 IST
Priyansh, Jyothi in National Ranking Archery Finals
Asia Cup gold medallist Priyansh and multiple-time World Cup winner Jyothi Surekha Vennam clinched the men's and women's titles in the National Ranking Tournament Final at the Yamuna Sports Complex here on Saturday.

Priyansh edged out Prathmesh Fgue 146-143, while world number four Jyothi beat Raginee Markoo in the shoot-off after they were tied 147-all.

Rising woman archer Parneet Kaur, who competed in three categories, returned with medals in each section.

The 17-year-old, who is a three-time medallist at the Asia Cup, opened her account with a silver in the sub-junior section where she lost to Madala Surya Hansini 143-145.

Aditi Swami, who finished third in the sub-junior section, won the junior women's gold beating Parneet 144-139 in the final. Parneet ended the day with her third medal when she won the third place play-off with a 144-136 margin. Competition in the recurve section will get underway on Sunday. Top archers from the four legs of the National Ranking in the season are competing in the senior, junior and sub-junior sections. The four legs of the domestic circuit were held from January to October last year in Hyderabad, Seraikela (Jharkhand), Amaravati (Maharashtra) and Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh).

Results (All Compound): Sub Junior Men: 1 Pendalya Trinath Choudhary, 2 Abhi Khatri, 3 Yash Kadian.

Sub Junior Women: 1 Madala Surya Hansini, 2 Parneet Kaur, 3 Aditi Swami.

Junior Men: 1 Prathmesh Fuge, 2 Priyansh, 3 Kushal Dalal.

Junior Women: 1 Aditi Swami, 2 Parneet Kaur, 3 Sakshi Choudhary.

Senior Men: 1 Priyansh, 2 Prathmesh Fuge, 3 Kushal Dalal.

Senior Women: 1 Jyoti Surekha Vennam, 2 Raginee Markoo, 3 Parneet Kaur.

