NHL roundup: Vladimir Tarasenko scores in Rangers debut

New York's Vladimir Tarasenko scored his first goal 2:49 into his debut for his new team as the host Rangers recorded a 6-3 victory over the slumping Seattle Kraken on Friday. Tarasenko was placed on the top line with Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad after being obtained from the St. Louis Blues on Thursday afternoon. He meshed seamlessly with New York's stars and scored on his second shift.

Soccer-Messi shortlisted for FIFA's The Best Award with Mbappe and Benzema

Argentina forward Lionel Messi is on the shortlist for the FIFA Best Male Player award, joined by Paris St Germain team mate Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, soccer's world governing body announced on Friday. Messi could win his second The Best trophy after leading Argentina to their third World Cup title by beating Mbappe's France in last year's final in Qatar, scoring seven goals during the tournament and earning his second Golden ball.

NFL-Philadelphia has Eagle eye on Super Bowl

The Eagles will bring Philly's fighting spirit to Super Bowl 57 as their fans fly in droves to watch Jalen Hurts and the NFC champions take on Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. While the Eagles walked into the Super Bowl's Opening Night media event on Monday to the theme from "Rocky," they are no underdogs - even up against the newly crowned Most Valuable Player Mahomes.

Moscow says calls to ban Russian athletes from Olympics 'unacceptable'

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Saturday that calls from ministers of more than 30 countries to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from the 2024 Olympics were unacceptable, TASS news agency reported. A group of 35 countries, including the United States, Germany and Australia, will demand that Russian and Belarusian athletes are banned from the 2024 Olympics, Lithuania's sports minister said on Friday, deepening the uncertainty over the Paris Games.

Ghanaian player Atsu's partner appeals for equipment to help rescue in Turkey

Claire Rupio, partner of soccer player Christian Atsu who remains missing after two devastating earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, has called for equipment to be sent to the collapsed building where the Hatayspor winger was living.

Atsu, was reported to have been rescued from the rubble with injuries and transported to hospital after the quakes. However, Hatayspor director Volkan Demirel told Reuters on Wednesday the Ghanaian player was still missing.

'Not so rosy': Russian athletes face prospect of Olympics ban

Russian athletics stars are no strangers to being barred from international competitions, and the prospect of missing next year's Olympics over the invasion of Ukraine has piled onto years of frustration felt towards global sports bodies. Since the International Olympic Committee (IOC) opened the door for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutrals at the 2024 Paris Games, calls to have them excluded have snowballed.

Tennis-Djokovic seeks special permission to enter U.S., brother says

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, one of the most high-profile unvaccinated athletes in the world, has applied for special permission to enter the United States to play at the Indian Wells and Miami Open, his brother Djordje said on Friday. The U.S. vaccine requirement for foreign air travellers is not expected to be lifted before main draw action at Indian Wells kicks off on March 9. The Miami Open runs from March 22 to April 2.

NBA roundup: Bucks best Clippers for 10th straight win

Giannis Antetokounmpo logged 35 points and eight rebounds and Brook Lopez added 22 points and 15 rebounds as the visiting Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to a season-best 10 games with a 119-106 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. Jrue Holiday had 19 points and Jevon Carter added 13 as the Bucks won without Khris Middleton (rest). Milwaukee has its first double-digit-game winning streak since earning 18 victories in a row during the 2019-20 season.

NFL-Mahomes magic put to the test as Chiefs face Eagles in Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes will look to pull one more rabbit out of his hat on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 57. Kansas City broke a half-century curse at the NFL title game three years ago and will need quarterback Mahomes, who picked up his second Most Valuable Player honors in six years on Thursday, to be at his magical best if they are to beat the Eagles.

Soccer-Canada women's team on strike over pay equity issues, says Sinclair

The Canada women's soccer team will go on strike with immediate effect because of pay equity concerns and budget cuts by the country's soccer association, captain Christine Sinclair said on Friday, less than a week before the SheBelieves Cup. Canada, the reigning Olympic champions, are to face the United States in their first game of the SheBelieves Cup, which begins on Feb. 16, with Brazil and Japan also participating.

