Rugby-Fantastic Finn helps Scotland to record 35-7 win over Wales

It was also the first time since 1996 that Scotland had won their opening two Six Nations matches. Hooker George Turner, replacement fullback Blair Kinghorn and number eight Matt Fagerson added to a brace from wing Kyle Steyn as Scotland ensured it would not be a third year in a row in which they won their tournament opener against England but then lost to Wales in the second game.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2023 00:24 IST | Created: 12-02-2023 00:24 IST
Scotland flyhalf Finn Russell was at his creative best in a crushing 35-7 bonus-point win over Wales in the Six Nations at Murrayfield on Saturday, a record victory in the contest. It was also the first time since 1996 that Scotland had won their opening two Six Nations matches.

Hooker George Turner, replacement fullback Blair Kinghorn and number eight Matt Fagerson added to a brace from wing Kyle Steyn as Scotland ensured it would not be a third year in a row in which they won their tournament opener against England but then lost to Wales in the second game. The Welsh dominated territory in the first half but their numerous visits to the Scotland 22 failed to provide points with their only try in the game via hooker and captain Ken Owens.

Scotland are second in the Six Nations table with 10 points from their two games, only behind Ireland on points difference, while Wales have yet to break their duck as the return of coach Warren Gatland has failed to change their fortunes so far.

