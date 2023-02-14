Left Menu

Cricket-England's Broad returns for New Zealand test

Pace bowler Stuart Broad will return for England for the first test in their two-match series against New Zealand which starts in Mount Maunganui on Thursday. Broad, 36, was absent from head coach Brendon McCullum's team for England's 3-0 series win over Pakistan in December following the birth of his daughter.

Stuart Broad. (file image) Image Credit: ANI

Pace bowler Stuart Broad will return for England for the first test in their two-match series against New Zealand which starts in Mount Maunganui on Thursday. Broad, 36, was absent from head coach Brendon McCullum's team for England's 3-0 series win over Pakistan in December following the birth of his daughter. He joins James Anderson and Ollie Robinson in England's pace attack.

The match is going ahead despite a state of emergency being declared in New Zealand due to Cyclone Gabrille, which has brought widespread flooding, landslides and forced evacuations in the North Island. England squad:

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.

