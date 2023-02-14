Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer to join India squad for Delhi Test

Shreyas Iyer will join the squad in New Delhi ahead of the second Test of the Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

ANI | Updated: 14-02-2023 20:00 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 20:00 IST
India cricketer Shreyas Iyer (Photo: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India batter Shreyas Iyer has successfully completed his rehab at the National Cricket Academy following his back injury and has been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team. Shreyas will join the squad in New Delhi ahead of the second Test of the Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Iyer suffered swelling in his lower back after playing in the two-Test series against Bangladesh in December. He was supposed to fly from Bengaluru to Nagpur to join the India squad for the preparation camp, which began on February 2 but his rehabilitation was extended as a precautionary measure adopted by the BCCI medical department. The second Test of the series will be held in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium from February 17-21. Delhi is hosting its first Test since December 2017. India will look forward to their World Test Championship Final qualification chances while Australia looking to register a series win in the subcontinent.

India took a 1-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur. The win shortens the gap between the two sides in the World Test Championship Standings with India's point percentage rising to 61.67% while Australia's dropped to 70.83%. Australia currently lead the ICC World Test Championship standings and need to avoid a 4-0 whitewash to India to ensure they reach June's final at The Oval.

India's squad for second Test: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Suryakumar Yadav. (ANI)

