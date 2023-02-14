He was disappointed, has done well in past home summer: Australian wicketkeeper-batter Carey on Travis Head's omission from 1st Test against India

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey said on Tuesday that batter Travis Head was disappointed on missing out on the first Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, but he is back in the nets again and looks pretty good for inclusion in the second Test in Delhi. The second Test between India and Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy will take place in Delhi from February 17 onwards. Travis Head, an in-form batter for Australia, was dropped for the first Test and replaced by right-handed batter Peter Handscomb, who had last played Test cricket in 2019 prior to the first Test. He scored 31 and 6 in the match, which Australia lost by an innings and 132 runs.

Travis was the man in form for the Aussies in 2022. In that year, he played 10 Tests and scored 655 runs at an average of 50.38 across 15 innings. He scored two centuries and three half-centuries, with the best score of 175. "He (Travis Head) was disappointed (on missing the first Test). He has done really well in the past home summer. He has been fantastic, he is out there again batting and bowling. We love having him around, I love having him around. And his response was great for the group. He will play a big part in the series. If he is in the next test, he is looking pretty good. His bowling has come a long way too," said Carey in a video posted by cricket.com.au.

India is currently leading the four-match Test series 1-0. (ANI)

