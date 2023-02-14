Left Menu

NHL-Ovechkin steps away from Capitals to attend family matter

Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan did not say how long the 37-year-old Russian forward, who leads Washington in both goals and points this season, will be away from the team. According to some reports, the 13-times NHL All-Star is not expected to be back with the team this week.

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2023 23:40 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 22:58 IST
Alex Ovechkin Image Credit: Wikipedia

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin will take some time away from the team because of a family matter and the health of a loved one, the National Hockey League club said on Tuesday. Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan did not say how long the 37-year-old Russian forward, who leads Washington in both goals and points this season, will be away from the team.

According to some reports, the 13-time NHL All-Star is not expected to be back with the team this week. Washington has two home games this week before an outdoor road matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday as part of the NHL's Stadium Series.

The Capitals are sitting fourth in the Metropolitan division and occupy the first wild-card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

