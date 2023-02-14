Left Menu

Soccer-Saudi Arabia selected as Club World Cup 2023 hosts

The FIFA Council meeting also confirmed changes to the structure of the Club World Cup, with approval for an expanded 32-team tournament from 2025. UEFA will have 12 places and CONMEBOL six, while CONCACAF, CAF and the AFC will each have four, with one place for the OFC and another for the hosts.

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2023 23:42 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 22:59 IST
Soccer-Saudi Arabia selected as Club World Cup 2023 hosts
Representative Image

Saudi Arabia has been selected to host the 2023 Club World Cup in December, FIFA announced on Tuesday. The FIFA Council unanimously voted for the Saudi Arabian Football Federation to stage the event, which includes the six continental champions plus the host's national champions.

The tournament will take place from Dec. 12-22. Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia was selected by the Asian Football Confederation to host the 2027 Asian Cup.

The country has previously hosted sporting events including this year's Spanish Super Cup, 2022's world title fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua, and the Riyadh Grand Prix. The FIFA Council meeting also confirmed changes to the structure of the Club World Cup, with approval for an expanded 32-team tournament in 2025.

UEFA will have 12 places and CONMEBOL six, while CONCACAF, CAF, and the AFC will each have four, with one place for the OFC and another for the hosts. The FIFA meeting also confirmed that the United States, Mexico, and Canada will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup as joint-hosts of the tournament, with their places being deducted from CONCACAF's overall allocation of six.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; Spain health workers hold huge Madrid protest over state of health system and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; J&J talc unit faces bankruptcy judge after tactic rejected and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
3
Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s the ugly workaround

Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s t...

 Canada
4
Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

From Field to Table: Understanding the Agriculture Industry

Smart Living: The Rise of Smarter Devices

Ukraine’s corruption purge setting stage for private investment-driven recovery

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023