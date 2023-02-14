Left Menu

Team India reaches Delhi; few players left for Udaipur to attend Hardik's marraige: Source

When the team stepped out from Airport only Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin came out along with coaching and other staff members. Even the head coach Rahul Dravid was not there with the team.

ANI | Updated: 14-02-2023 23:10 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 23:10 IST
Image Credit: ANI
By Vipul Kashyap Team India along with the squad of the Australian team reached Delhi for the second test match but all the players of the Indian team weren't there.

When the team stepped out from Airport only Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin came out along with coaching and other staff members. Even the head coach Rahul Dravid was not there with the team. "The match has been over in two and a half days so many players went home to spend time and they will soon join the squad. Few players have gone to attend the wedding of Hardik Pandya in Udaipur," a source told ANI.

If reports are to be believed, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress Natasa Stankovic will renew their wedding vows on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Hardik and Natasa were spotted at the Mumbai airport along with their son Agastya Pandya yesterday. Hardik's brother Krunal Pandya, his wife Pankhuri Sharma and their son Kavir were also seen at the airport along with Hardik and Natasa.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik are scheduled to renew their vows in a white wedding. Traditional ceremonies such as haldi, mehendi, and sangeet have also been planned. All the players are expected to return back on time for the Delhi Test after the marriage.

The second Test of the series will be held in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium from February 17-21. Delhi is hosting its first Test since December 2017. India will look forward to their World Test Championship Final qualification chances while Australia looking to register a series win in the subcontinent. (ANI)

