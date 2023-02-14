Left Menu

Soccer-Ex-Haiti football boss's FIFA life ban overturned by CAS on appeal

However, the following day FIFA banned Jean-Bart for life and fined him one million Swiss francs ($1.08 million) after finding him guilty of sexually harassing and abusing multiple female players, including minors. Jean-Bart appealed the decision to CAS, sport's highest court, in 2021.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2023 00:39 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 23:35 IST
Soccer-Ex-Haiti football boss's FIFA life ban overturned by CAS on appeal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Former Haitian football federation president Yves Jean-Bart's FIFA life ban from the sport has been annulled, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Tuesday. Soccer's world governing body investigated allegations against Jean-Bart by victims, their friends and family members detailing how he coerced girls into sex by threatening they would lose their places in national team programmes.

Jean-Bart, now 75, denied the allegations and was cleared of any wrongdoing by the Haitian justice system on Nov. 19, 2020. However, the following day FIFA banned Jean-Bart for life and fined him one million Swiss francs ($1.08 million) after finding him guilty of sexually harassing and abusing multiple female players, including minors.

Jean-Bart appealed the decision to CAS, sport's highest court, in 2021. "A hearing was held on 23, 24 and 25 March 2022, during which numerous witnesses were heard, some of them benefiting from special protective measures," CAS said in a release.

"In its award, the panel of arbitrators unanimously noted inconsistencies and inaccuracies in the statements of the victims and witnesses presented by FIFA. "In addition, the panel did not consider the information contained in documents prepared by third parties, such as (Human Rights Watch) and (global soccer players' union) FIFPro, to be sufficiently evidentiary...

"The panel therefore decides to uphold the appeal and to annul the sanctions set out in the challenged decision." Reuters has contacted FIFA for comment.

($1 = 0.9221 Swiss francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; Spain health workers hold huge Madrid protest over state of health system and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; J&J talc unit faces bankruptcy judge after tactic rejected and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
3
Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s the ugly workaround

Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s t...

 Canada
4
Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

From Field to Table: Understanding the Agriculture Industry

Smart Living: The Rise of Smarter Devices

Ukraine’s corruption purge setting stage for private investment-driven recovery

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023