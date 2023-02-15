Left Menu

Golf-Rose and Schauffele join Woods and McIlroy's virtual golf league

Olympic champions Xander Schauffele and Justin Rose have agreed to join the tech-focused golf league (TGL) being launched in 2024 by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports in conjunction with the PGA Tour, the company said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2023 03:15 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 02:27 IST
Golf-Rose and Schauffele join Woods and McIlroy's virtual golf league
Representative Image

Olympic champions Xander Schauffele and Justin Rose have agreed to join the tech-focused golf league (TGL) being launched in 2024 by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports in conjunction with the PGA Tour, the company said on Tuesday. The addition of Schauffele and Rose brings to 11 the number of players who have joined TGL along with Woods, McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa, and Billy Horschel.

The league, whose launch was announced last August, is being billed as a first-of-its-kind experience for golf as each two-hour event will be held on a data-rich, virtual course complete with a tech-infused, short-game complex. Organisers promise a high-energy, greenside fan experience for the short-form version of golf in a coliseum environment with every shot to be shown live on prime time television.

Britain's Rose, an 11-time winner on the PGA Tour, won a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Games where golf returned to the Olympics after a 112-year absence. "TGL's approach of merging technology and golf is the innovative thinking that I believe will help the sport evolve and continue to appeal to a broader base of fans," Rose said in TMRW Sports news release.

Schauffele, who has won seven times on the PGA Tour and is currently sixth in the world rankings, clinched gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. "As the golf landscape continues to change, being a part of TGL is exciting and it is another great opportunity for me to test my skills against the best players in the world," said Schauffele.

"It is also going to be a lot of fun with the unique environment they are building and being able to compete regularly in a team format."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; Spain health workers hold huge Madrid protest over state of health system and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; J&J talc unit faces bankruptcy judge after tactic rejected and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
3
Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s the ugly workaround

Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s t...

 Canada
4
Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

From Field to Table: Understanding the Agriculture Industry

Smart Living: The Rise of Smarter Devices

Ukraine’s corruption purge setting stage for private investment-driven recovery

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023