Down-to-the-wire Super Bowl draws game's second-largest audience, Nielsen says

Sunday's Super Bowl attracted an average of 113 million viewers on U.S. television and digital platforms, the second-highest audience in the history of the National Football League's championship game, the Nielsen ratings agency said on Tuesday. This year's matchup featured injured quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a come-from-behind 38-35 victory in the final seconds over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Golf-Tiger Woods laments 'turbulent' time for golf

Tiger Woods said he did not know how he felt about facing golfers who had left the PGA Tour for rival LIV Golf for the first time at April's Masters but acknowledged that the splintering of the sport had taken a toll. "I don't know what that reaction is going to be," said Woods, who will tee it up at the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational this week.

NHL roundup: Tim Stutzle helps Senators rally past Flames

Tim Stutzle scored 1:55 into overtime to cap off a four-point night and give the Ottawa Senators a 4-3 comeback win over the visiting Calgary Flames on Monday. Down 3-1 with 2:14 of regulation time remaining, the Senators equalized on two goals within a 46-second span. Drake Batherson pounced on a loose puck at 17:46 of the third period, and Alex DeBrincat's bad-angle shot found its way into the net at the 18:32 mark.

Alpine skiing-United States win gold in team parallel at world championships

The United States beat Norway to claim gold in the team parallel event at the Alpine skiing world championships on Tuesday. The quartet of Tommy Ford, Paula Moltzan, River Radamus and Nina O'Brien helped the U.S. to a 3-2 win over Norway, with Ford taking advantage of Timon Haugan falling over at the starting gate to clinch the last run after Moltzan tied with Thea Louise Stjernesund in the third run of the final.

NFL-Super Bowl betting in Nevada drops nearly 15% from record set in 2022

The value of bets placed in Nevada sportsbooks on this year's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles was 14.8% below the record set last year, according to unaudited figures provided by the Nevada Gaming Control Board. A total of $153.2 million was wagered across Nevada's 185 sportsbooks compared with the $179.8 million wagered on last year's Super Bowl, the data released late on Monday showed.

Soccer-Canada women's team threaten to boycott next team camp over pay equity

Canada's women's team will play at this month's SheBelieves Cup under protest but the Olympic champions say their fight is far from over and have vowed future boycotts if their demands over pay equity are not met. Members of the Canada team held a virtual call with media on Tuesday, two days before kicking off the four-nation SheBelieves tournament against world champions and hosts the United States as they step up their preparations for this year's World Cup - which the Canadians firmly believe they can win.

Italy drops legislation on Serie A TV deal extension

Italy's government on Tuesday dropped legislation aimed at giving top flight soccer league Serie A the option of extending domestic broadcast deals beyond their scheduled expiry next year, documents seen by Reuters showed. Sponsored by Claudio Lotito, a centre-right lawmaker and owner of Serie A club Lazio, the proposal was aimed at shielding teams from the risk of falling revenue at a regular auction process due later this year.

Golf-Rose and Schauffele join Woods and McIlroy's virtual golf league

Olympic champions Xander Schauffele and Justin Rose have agreed to join the tech-focused golf league (TGL) being launched in 2024 by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports in conjunction with the PGA Tour, the company said on Tuesday. The addition of Schauffele and Rose brings to 11 the number of players who have joined TGL along with Woods, McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa, and Billy Horschel.

Soccer-Coman haunts PSG again as Bayern take first step towards last eight

Kingsley Coman came back to haunt Paris St Germain again as he earned Bayern Munich a 1-0 win at the Parc des Princes in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday. Born in Paris and raised at PSG, Coman scored the only goal when Bayern beat the French side in the 2020 Champions League final and he was again the sole scorer as the German champions put one foot into the quarter-finals.

Soccer-Diaz gives Milan slender advantage against Tottenham

AC Milan took a step towards their first Champions League quarter-final appearance for 11 years as Brahim Diaz's goal gave the Italians a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in their last-16 first leg at the San Siro on Tuesday. The Spaniard headed in a rebound in the seventh minute after a superb double save by Tottenham's second-choice keeper Fraser Forster and the seven-time winners kept the Londoners at bay.

