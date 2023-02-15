Left Menu

Soccer-PSG's Ramos shoves photographer after Bayern defeat

Sergio Ramos was seen shoving a photographer after Paris St Germain's 1-0 defeat in their Champions League last-16 first leg against Bayern Munich on Tuesday. The return leg takes place at the Allianz Arena in Munich on March 8.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-02-2023 17:54 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 17:22 IST
Soccer-PSG's Ramos shoves photographer after Bayern defeat
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • France

Sergio Ramos was seen shoving a photographer after Paris St Germain's 1-0 defeat in their Champions League last-16 first leg against Bayern Munich on Tuesday. Video footage showed the Spanish centre back push the photographer who was close to him while some PSG players were saluting the crowd at the Parc des Princes after the final whistle.

PSG and UEFA were not immediately available for comment. The return leg takes place at the Allianz Arena in Munich on March 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; U.S. government to buy 1.5 million more Novavax COVID vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

 India
3
Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

 India
4
Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sky a new lease of life

Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sk...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

2023's Cyber Security Forecast: The Latest Threats and Trends to Watch

Escape to Paradise: The Best Travel Destinations for Relaxation and Fun

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023