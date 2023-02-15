Soccer-PSG's Ramos shoves photographer after Bayern defeat

Sergio Ramos was seen shoving a photographer after Paris St Germain's 1-0 defeat in their Champions League last-16 first leg against Bayern Munich on Tuesday. Video footage showed the Spanish centre back push the photographer who was close to him while some PSG players were saluting the crowd at the Parc des Princes after the final whistle.

PSG and UEFA were not immediately available for comment. The return leg takes place at the Allianz Arena in Munich on March 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)