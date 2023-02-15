Rookie Jasmine shares lead with seasoned Amandeep in 3rd leg of Hero WPGT

Left Menu

Bengaluru teen Jasmine Shekar, playing only her third event as a pro, moved into shared lead with one round to go in the third leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour. Jasmine, who opened the tournament with a first round of even par 72, added a solid 1-over 73 in the second round. She now shares the lead with favourite Amandeep Drall (70-75) who had a rough time in the middle of the second round.

Another rookie, Kriti Chowhan (75-71) carded one of the only two under par rounds of the day to move into sole third place. Sneha Singh, who disappointed on the first day with 77, had the best card of the second day with 2-under 70 and was tied fourth alongside Khushi Khanijau (75-72).

Seher Atwal, winner of the first leg on the Hero WPGT 2023, was tied sixth with amateur Saanvi Somu (73-76).

Jasmine, who has on a few occasions played the Hero WPG Tour as an amateur, had just one bogey and 17 pars. It was a creditable round that gave an indication of her solid play.

Amandeep opened with a birdie on the second but ran into problems towards the end of the front nine of the Royal Calcutta Golf Club, as she bogeyed three times in a row from seventh to ninth. Further bogeys on the 13th and 17th with a birdie in between on 15th meant she finished the day with 75 but still had a share of the lead.

Kriti Chowhan, who did not play in the first two events, had as many as five birdies but she also gave away two bogeys and a double bogey in her round of 71.

Sneha Singh had four birdies against two bogeys, while Khushi had two birdies and bogeys each.

Amateur Janneya Dasanniee (76-74) was eighth, while Shweta Mansingh (71-80) was ninth and Shagun Narain (78-74) rounded off the Top-10.

