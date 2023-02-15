Left Menu

Chennai Open Challenger: De Alboran shocks No.1 seed Tseng

Chennai Open Challenger: De Alboran shocks No.1 seed Tseng
American Nicolas Moreno De Alboran shocked top-seeded Chun-Hsin Tseng of Chinese Taipei 6-2, 6-4 in the singles pre-quarterfinals of the Chennai Open ATP Challenger tennis tournament here on Wednesday.

Japan's Yasutaka Uchiyama also pulled off an upset win over Dalibor Svrcina 6-1, 6-7 (10), 6-4 to book a spot in the last eight. Australia's Dane Sweeny outplayed qualifier James McCabe 6-2, 6-1 to set up a clash with Arthur Cazaux, a winner over Seong-chan Hong.

The Indian duo of Sumit Nagal and Sasikumar Mukund moved into the last eight of the doubles draw with a win over Yu Hsiou Hsu and Christopher Rungkat while wild cards Ramkumar Ramanathan and Vishnu Vardhan were edged out by the Korean duo of Ji Sung Nam and Min Kyu Song in a three-set thriller.

Meanwhile, the top-seeded Indian duo of Jeevan Neduncheziyan and Sriram Balaji beat Frederico Ferreira Silva and De Alboran 6-4,7-5 to move into the last eight stages.

Neduncheziyan and Balaji will meet compatriots Sumit Nagal and Sasikumar Mukund in the quarterfinals. The second-seeded team of Max Purcell and Marc Polmans crashed out with a loss at the hands of Petr Nouza and Andrew Paulson in straight sets.

The De Alboran-Tseng match saw the American dominate in the first set, running away with it 6-2. The Chinese Taipei player fought back in the second set but it was not enough as the American held his nerve to take it 6-2. Results: Main Draw Singles: Second round: Nicolas Moreno De Alboran (USA) beat Chun-Hsin Tseng (x1) 6-2, 6-4; Arthur Cazaux (France) beat Seong-chan Hong (S.Korea) 6-3, 6-4; Dane Sweeny (Australia) beat James McCabe (Australia) 6-2, 6-1; Yasutaka Uchiyama (Japan) beat Dalibor Svrcina (Czech) 6-1, 6-7, 6-4.

Doubles (1st round): Sumit Nagal/Sasikumar Mukund (India) beat Yu Hsiou Hsu/Christopher Rungkat 7-6, 2-1 (retired); Petr Nouza/Andrew Paulson beat Marc Polmans/Max Purcell (Australia-x2) 6-4, 6-4; Ji Sung Nam/Nim Kyu Song beat Ramkumar Ramanathan/Vishnu Vardhan 1-6, 7-6(4), 10-5; Sebastian Ofner/Nino Serdarsusic beat Dimitar Kuzmanov/Hamad Medjedovic 7-5, 6-4.

