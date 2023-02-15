Alpine skiing-Shiffrin splits with coach Day during world championships

Mikaela Shiffrin has decided to part ways with coach Mike Day after seven years, the American skier said on Wednesday during the Alpine skiing world championships in France. The 27-year-old American, who is due to compete in the giant slalom on Thursday, will be supported closely by the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team coaches for the remainder of the season and in the future.

"After working with Mike Day for seven seasons, I've decided to move forward with new leadership on my team for the next phase of my career," Shiffrin said in a statement. "I want to thank Mike and acknowledge all of his work and dedication over the last several years."

Shiffrin is in the midst of a record-breaking season having broken the women's record of 82 World Cup wins she shared with compatriot Lindsey Vonn in January. Shiffrin is now one win away from equalling Swedish men's slalom great Ingemar Stenmark's decades-old record of 86 World Cup victories.

