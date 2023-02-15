Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Billionaire Najafi set to launch $3.75bn takeover bid for Spurs - source; M and moreotor racing-Nothing will stop me speaking out, says Hamilton and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Billionaire Najafi set to launch $3.75bn takeover bid for Spurs - source

Iranian-American billionaire Jahm Najafi, chair of MSP Sports Capital, is set to launch a $3.75 billion takeover bid for Premier League soccer club Tottenham Hotspur, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. Tottenham declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

NHL roundup: Lightning nip Avs on Steven Stamkos' SO goal

Steven Stamkos scored the only goal in a shootout, Andrei Vasilevskiy had 43 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in a Stanley Cup Final rematch in Denver on Tuesday night. Anthony Cirelli, Nikita Kucherov and Vladislav Namestnikov scored goals for the Lightning. Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist, Artturi Lehkonen and Denis Malgin also had goals and Alexandar Georgiev turned away 32 shots for Colorado.

Down-to-the-wire Super Bowl draws game's second-largest audience, Nielsen says

Sunday's Super Bowl attracted an average of 113 million viewers on U.S. television and digital platforms, the second-highest audience in the history of the National Football League's championship game, the Nielsen ratings agency said on Tuesday. This year's matchup featured injured quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a come-from-behind 38-35 victory in the final seconds over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Motor racing-Nothing will stop me speaking out, says Hamilton

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton vowed on Wednesday to continue speaking out despite Formula One's governing body clamping down on drivers making 'political' statements. The most successful driver in the sport's history has used his platform to highlight racial injustice, promote diversity and address a range of issues from the environment to human rights.

NBA All-Star Saturday: Damian Lillard tops 3-Point Contest field

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, who has hit the sixth-most 3-point shots in NBA history, will take part in the 3-Point Contest as part of All-Star Saturday Night this week in Salt Lake City. The Saturday festivities also will include the Skills Challenge and the Slam Dunk Contest.

Rugby-Atonio suspended for France's remaining Six Nations matches for high tackle on Herring

Prop Uini Atonio will miss France's remaining three Six Nations fixtures after he was sanctioned by the tournament's Judicial Committee for his high tackle on Ireland's hooker Rob Herring on Saturday. Atonio was sinbinned, and was somewhat lucky to escape being sent off, in France's 32-19 defeat after his tackle forced Herring off for a head injury assessment, from which he did not return.

NBA roundup: Bucks take advantage of undermanned Celtics

Jrue Holiday made eight of his 12 3-point attempts and scored a game-high 40 points as the host Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to 11 games with a 131-125 overtime victory against a makeshift Boston Celtics lineup on Tuesday. The Bucks took the lead for good when Holiday made a 3-pointer for a 127-125 edge with 25 seconds left in the extra session. Following a Boston turnover, Giannis Antetokounmpo made two free throws with 3.9 seconds left to seal the win, and he capped the scoring with a dunk. Antetokounmpo finished with 36 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.

Motor racing-Wolff says Mercedes have started contract talks with Hamilton

Mercedes have started contract extension talks with seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton and age will not be a factor in the negotiations, team boss Toto Wolff said on Wednesday. Hamilton, winner of a record 103 grands prix, turned 38 in January and will be starting his 11th season at Mercedes in March.

Soccer-PSG's Ramos shoves photographer after Bayern defeat

Sergio Ramos was seen shoving a photographer after Paris St Germain's 1-0 defeat in their Champions League last-16 first leg against Bayern Munich on Tuesday. Video footage showed the Spanish centre back push the photographer who was close to him while some PSG players were saluting the crowd at the Parc des Princes after the final whistle.

Tennis-Alcaraz eager to reclaim top ranking from Djokovic

A near four-month stint on the sidelines saw Carlos Alcaraz lose the world number one ranking to Novak Djokovic and as the Spaniard prepares for his return to the court at the Argentina Open later on Wednesday he says he is determined to get it back. Alcaraz climbed to the top of the ATP rankings in September after winning his first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open but a torn abdominal muscle during the Paris Masters in November put the 19-year-old out of action.

(With inputs from agencies.)