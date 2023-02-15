NHL-Capitals' Ovechkin announces death of his father

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin announced the death of his father on Wednesday, a day after his National Hockey League team said they would be without the Russian forward for the foreseeable future. "My father died ... I thank everyone for the support but ask for your understanding and not to disturb my family in this extremely difficult time for us! Thank you," Ovechkin wrote in an Instagram post translated by Reuters.

When Washington announced that Ovechkin, who leads the Capitals in goals and points this season, would take time away from the team they did not give specific details, saying only it was because of a family matter and the health of a loved one. The Capitals are fifth in the NHL's Metropolitan division and occupy the second and final wild-card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference

Washington host the Florida Panthers on Thursday before an outdoor road match-up at Carolina on Saturday as part of the NHL's Stadium Series.

