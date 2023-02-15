McCullum's ton in first ever match set the tone of IPL: Uthappa

Over the past 15 years, the IPL has attracted the world's finest cricketing talent, leading to plenty of spectacular performances that have left fans across the globe bedazzled and craving for more. The expert panel of Anil Kumble and Robin Uthappa recalled the most memorable occasions in the tournament's history.

Uthappa played in the very first IPL match in 2008 as a member of the Royal Challengers Bangalore side that saw New Zealand's Brendon McCullum smash a jaw-dropping 158. "McCullum's hundred in the first match, the way he set the tone of the IPL. I think it was destiny. It was fantastic and definitely a moment that stands out," recalled Uthappa while speaking in a new episode of Legends Lounge called IPL Unforgettable Moments on JioCinema as an expert.

On the other hand, Kumble recognized Chris Gayle's 175 as one of his favourite moments. Even in that match, Uthappa had the best seat in the stadium, as he was the wicket-keeper when 'Gayle Storm' decimated the Pune Warriors. Naturally, Uthappa couldn't leave it out of his list, "Even though I was behind the wickets, and it came against my team, it's definitely a standout performance that will be spoken about for posterity. People will always talk about this performance," he said. Kumble then spoke of the incredible season that Virat Kohli enjoyed for RCB in 2016. The former India skipper hit a whopping 973 runs including four centuries.

Uthappa recalled 2010 season when CSK skipper MS Dhoni showed raw emotions after beating Kings XI Punjab with a 29-ball 54. "MS Dhoni showing emotion in a game at Dharamsala. My close friend Irrfan (Pathan) was bowling, and Dhoni hit a six and slapped his own helmet. Very few times in cricket do we see MS show emotions. That one clip might never leave people's minds," he said. Both Kumble and Uthappa acknowledged some tremendous bowling performances, too. The former Indian captain went with Lasith Malinga's last-ball wicket that helped MI clinch the 2019 IPL title.

"From a bowling perspective, I remember Malinga getting that one-run win against Chennai, getting Shardul Thakur out via LBW, " said Anil Kumble. Uthappa chose Praveen Kumar's hat trick for RCB against the Rajasthan Royals in 2010. The 2014 Orange Cap winner rounded off his list out by talking about the first-ever IPL double super-over between Mumbai and Punjab in 2020, which Punjab eventually won.

"That match will definitely stand out in IPL history. The odds of having a second super over are incredibly small in cricket, but the IPL has seen even that."(ANI)

