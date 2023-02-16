Left Menu

Soccer-Birmingham captain Deeney suffers racist abuse

Birmingham City captain Troy Deeney suffered alleged racial abuse from a fan of his team after the full-time whistle in their Championship match against Cardiff City.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2023 02:36 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 02:00 IST
Birmingham City captain Troy Deeney suffered alleged racial abuse from a fan of his team after the full-time whistle in their Championship match against Cardiff City. Deeney, 34, and several fans reported hearing the abuse after Tuesday's 2-0 defeat by Cardiff as the players left the pitch.

"Blues gives its full support to Troy and is appalled and saddened that yet again, one of our players is not safe from discrimination on the football pitch," Birmingham said in a statement on Wednesday. "There is no place for racism in the game."

Deeney joined his hometown club in 2021 and has made 53 appearances for Birmingham, scoring six goals this season.

