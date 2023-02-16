Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Chile's Pereira, Colombian Munoz make jump to LIV Golf

Mito Pereira, who squandered a chance at last year's PGA Championship to become the first Chilean to win one of golf's four majors, is headed to LIV Golf with Colombian Sebastian Munoz, the Saudi-backed circuit said on Wednesday. Pereira and Munoz, who are joining a Torque GC team that features captain Joaquin Niemann and Spaniard David Puig, will make their LIV Golf debut next week in Mexico for the first event of the 14-tournament schedule.

Soccer-Canada women's coach says players 'drained' amid pay equity dispute

Canada head coach Bev Priestman said on Wednesday the dispute between the women's team and national governing body over pay equity issues and budget cuts has left her squad emotionally drained when their focus should be on World Cup preparations. The reigning Olympic champions boycotted training last Saturday while demanding immediate changes but reversed course later that day as Canada Soccer called their strike unlawful and also threatened legal action.

Rugby-Worcester Warriors out of next year's Championship, says RFU

Worcester Warriors will not play in the Championship next year, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Wednesday, after Atlas, the club's buyer, issued a statement saying it had withdrawn an application for the men's team to play in the competition. The Warriors, who were relegated from the English Premiership in September after going into administration, did not apply to play in the Championship as they will merge with fourth-tier side Stourbridge and change their name to "Sixways Rugby".

Motor racing-Nothing will stop me speaking out, says Hamilton

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton vowed on Wednesday to continue speaking out despite Formula One's governing body clamping down on drivers making "political" statements. The most successful driver in the sport's history has used his platform to highlight racial injustice, promote diversity and address a range of issues from the environment to human rights.

Soccer-Still a long way to go in title race, says Guardiola

Pep Guardiola played down the significance of Manchester City going top of the Premier League after his side's 3-1 victory at long-time leaders Arsenal on Wednesday. City produced a commanding second-half display at The Emirates to record an 11th successive league win over the Gunners and leapfrog them on goal difference.

Soccer-Win at Arsenal means everything to us, says Man City's Dias

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias said a 3-1 victory at Arsenal in Wednesday's Premier League title race showdown meant everything to the defending champions. City were not at their best before the break as Bukayo Saka's penalty cancelled out Kevin de Bruyne's opener.

NBA roundup: Bucks take advantage of undermanned Celtics

Jrue Holiday made eight of his 12 3-point attempts and scored a game-high 40 points as the host Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to 11 games with a 131-125 overtime victory against a makeshift Boston Celtics lineup on Tuesday. The Bucks took the lead for good when Holiday made a 3-pointer for a 127-125 edge with 25 seconds left in the extra session. Following a Boston turnover, Giannis Antetokounmpo made two free throws with 3.9 seconds left to seal the win, and he capped the scoring with a dunk. Antetokounmpo finished with 36 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.

Soccer-Benzema strikes twice as Real beat Elche 4-0

Real Madrid earned a comfortable 4-0 home win over bottom side Elche in LaLiga on Wednesday, restoring their eight-point gap to leaders Barcelona. Real, who on Saturday won the Club World Cup for a record-extending fifth time, are second in the standings on 48 points from 21 games -- behind table-toppers Barcelona who are on an unbeaten run of 12 games.

Soccer-Birmingham captain Deeney suffers racist abuse

Birmingham City captain Troy Deeney suffered alleged racial abuse from a fan of his team after the full-time whistle in their Championship match against Cardiff City. Deeney, 34, and several fans reported hearing the abuse after Tuesday's 2-0 defeat by Cardiff as the players left the pitch.

NHL-Capitals' Ovechkin announces death of his father

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin announced the death of his father on Wednesday, a day after his National Hockey League team said they would be without the Russian forward for the foreseeable future. "My father died ... I thank everyone for the support but ask for your understanding and not to disturb my family in this extremely difficult time for us! Thank you," Ovechkin wrote in an Instagram post translated by Reuters.

