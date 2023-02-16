Sports News Roundup: Analysis-Man United suitors jostle for biggest sports deal ever; Cricket-Slow but steady, India's Pujara constructs another test hundred and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Analysis-Man United suitors jostle for biggest sports deal ever

Manchester United will receive multiple offers when an initial deadline for bids expires on Friday, sources familiar with the process said, kicking off potentially the largest sports deal ever. British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, a life-long supporter and founder of chemicals group INEOS, is one likely bidder, along with U.S. private equity firms and possibly Qatari investors, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Cricket-Slow but steady, India's Pujara constructs another test hundred

Cheteshwar Pujara does not fit into the popular image of a modern-day cricketer -- the muscle-flaunting and social media-savvy lot -- but is on the verge of a milestone that would be the stuff of dreams for most of them. Some 13 years after his debut against a Ricky Ponting-led Australia side in Bangalore, Pujara will step out at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday to play his 100th against the familiar foes.

NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum's big 2nd half leads Celtics past Pistons

Jayson Tatum scored 26 of his game-high 38 points in the second half to help the Boston Celtics defeat the visiting Detroit Pistons 127-109 Wednesday night. An illness prevented Tatum from playing in Tuesday night's 131-125 overtime loss at Milwaukee. He was 15 of 24 from the field against Detroit, including 6 of 10 from behind the arc. Tatum had 24 points, including six 3-pointers, in the third quarter -- the most points he's scored in one quarter during his NBA career.

Sailing-Ainslie lands Emirates as main sponsor for Britain SailGP

Ben Ainslie has landed Emirates airline as title sponsor for his Great Britain SailGP Team, a partnership he hopes will set it on a course to triumph in sailing's answer to Formula One. Ainslie and Emirates announced the three-year deal ahead of this weekend's SailGP event in Sydney, with Britain lying third behind New Zealand and defending champions Australia in a battle for a place in May's $1 million grand final in San Francisco.

Soccer-Momentum with Man City as Arsenal seek to regain winning touch

Manchester City moved ominously to the top of the Premier League on Wednesday and while Arsenal can snatch back top spot, for a few hours at least on Saturday, the momentum has shifted firmly in favour of the reigning champions. Had Arsenal beaten City in the top-of-the-table clash they could have been heading into Saturday's lunchtime kickoff at Aston Villa with the chance to move nine points clear.

Soccer-Chelsea's new signings starting to settle despite poor results - Havertz

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz said he was encouraged by the way the club's new signings are gelling with the team despite the side recording only one win in 2023. Chelsea, who were beaten 1-0 by Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday, spent more than $350 million to bring in eight players in January but did not sign a proven striker.

Soccer-Spanish prosecutors probe Barcelona's payments to former refereeing official

Spanish prosecutors are investigating around 1.4 million euros ($1.50 million) in payments soccer giants Barcelona had made over three years to a company owned by a high-ranking official of Spain's refereeing body, the club said, confirming an earlier media report. Spanish radio Cadena SER said on Wednesday that the soccer club made the payments between 2016 and 2018 to a company of Jose Maria Enríquez Negreira, who was at the time vice-president of a refereeing committee of the Spanish football association.

Boxing-IBA hits out at 'political games' by boycotting nations

Amateur boxing's Russian-led governing body denounced a U.S.-driven boycott of its world championships as 'political games' on Thursday and said plenty of boxers from the countries involved were keen to take part. The United States announced the boycott last week, with Ireland, Britain, Czech Republic, Sweden and Canada following, over the inclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes and perceived governance issues at the world body.

NHL roundup: Auston Matthews' return boosts Leafs

Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist in his return after missing five games with a sprained knee, helping the Toronto Maple Leafs earn a 5-2 win over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night. The Maple Leafs went 2-3-0 while Matthews was out.

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin wins first giant slalom gold at world championships

American favourite Mikaela Shiffrin claimed victory in the giant slalom in Meribel, France on Thursday to take her career world championships gold medal haul to seven. Shiffrin kept her focus despite a big slide in the closing stages of her run and she crossed the finishing line 0.12 seconds ahead of Italy's Federica Brignone, in a total time of two minutes 7.13 seconds. Ragnhild Mowinckel from Norway came in third.

