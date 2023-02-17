Left Menu

Soccer-Former Spain striker Llorente retires

He played for clubs including Athletic Bilbao, Sevilla, Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur and Napoli, winning three Serie A titles, two Italian Cups and a Europa League. "No, no. Llorente was capped 24 times by his country, scoring seven goals. He played in the Premier League for Swansea City and Tottenham, helping the latter reach the 2019 Champions League final by scoring the goal that took the London club into the semi-finals at the expense of Manchester City.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2023 00:46 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 00:37 IST
Soccer-Former Spain striker Llorente retires
Representative image

Former Spain striker Fernando Llorente announced his retirement on Thursday at the age of 37, ending an 18-year career during which he was part of the squad who won the 2010 World Cup and 2012 European Championship. He played for clubs including Athletic Bilbao, Sevilla, Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur and Napoli, winning three Serie A titles, two Italian Cups and a Europa League.

"No, no. It's all clear to me now. I'm still keeping fit by playing padel," Llorente, who has been without a club since his one-year contract with Eibar expired last year, told Spanish TV when asked if he would return to the pitch. Llorente was capped 24 times by his country, scoring seven goals.

He played in the Premier League for Swansea City and Tottenham, helping the latter reach the 2019 Champions League final by scoring the goal that took the London club into the semi-finals at the expense of Manchester City.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
2
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
3
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023