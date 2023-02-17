Left Menu

Soccer-England sail past South Korea in Arnold Clark Cup

England claimed a convincing 4-0 win over South Korea in their opening Arnold Clark Cup match on Thursday, as the Lionesses kick-started their preparations for this summer's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. European champions England are next in action on Sunday when they take on Italy who lost 2-1 to Belgium earlier on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2023 03:15 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 03:12 IST
Soccer-England sail past South Korea in Arnold Clark Cup
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

England claimed a convincing 4-0 win over South Korea in their opening Arnold Clark Cup match on Thursday, as the Lionesses kick-started their preparations for this summer's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Forward Georgia Stanway broke the deadlock from the spot in the 40th minute, sending a powerful strike past South Korea keeper Kim Jung-mi after Lauren James had been brought down in the area.

Winger Chloe Kelly doubled their advantage 16 seconds into the second half after her shot from the edge of the box took a deflection to loop over Kim and into the net. Four minutes later Alex Greenwood set up Alessia Russo inside the six-yard box and the forward made it 3-0 with a chipped finish, while James added one more, her first for her country, to complete the rout 12 minutes from time.

England's players wore black armbands in tribute to the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, and in memory of injured forward Beth Mead's mother, who died last month. European champions England are next in action on Sunday when they take on Italy who lost 2-1 to Belgium earlier on Thursday. The Lionesses will face Belgium in their final match on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
3
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
4
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023