Soccer-Juventus suffer more frustration in draw with Nantes

Juventus's disappointing season continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Nantes in the home leg of their Europa League playoff tie on Thursday. The Nantes woodwork was again rattled when Angel Di Maria's corner evaded everyone and clipped the crossbar, but a winner eluded Juve on another frustrating evening.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2023 03:44 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 03:44 IST
Juventus's disappointing season continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Nantes in the home leg of their Europa League playoff tie on Thursday. Juventus picked up one win from six Champions League group matches to drop into the Europa League playoffs and after also being deducted 15 Serie A points for financial irregularities their fans have endured a miserable campaign.

The playoff came as welcome relief for the Turin giants against a side lying 13th in French Ligue 1 and the hosts raced into an early lead when Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic swept home Federico Chiesa's header across goal. Chiesa was unfortunate not to double his side's advantage early in the second half after his powerful effort hit the underside of the crossbar, bounced on the goal line and came out.

Nantes capitalised on that let-off, however, to score a fine equaliser on the hour mark, Ludovic Blas slamming the ball into the net following a swift counter-attack. The Nantes woodwork was again rattled when Angel Di Maria's corner evaded everyone and clipped the crossbar, but a winner eluded Juve on another frustrating evening.

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

