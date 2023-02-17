Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

U.S. Labor Secretary Walsh appointed executive director of NHL union

U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh has been named executive director of the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and will leave his Cabinet position in mid-March, the union and the Labor Department said on Thursday.

Walsh, 55, who had been expected to step down from his labor secretary role, was recommended for the job after a nine-month search by a player-led committee, the union said.

Analysis-Man United suitors jostle for biggest sports deal ever

Manchester United will receive multiple offers when an initial deadline for bids expires on Friday, sources familiar with the process said, kicking off potentially the largest sports deal ever. British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, a life-long supporter and founder of chemicals group INEOS, is one likely bidder, along with U.S. private equity firms and possibly Qatari investors, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Saudi Arabia enters race for Manchester United - Telegraph

Saudi Arabia has submitted a bid for British soccer club Manchester United PLC ahead of Friday's deadline, the Telegraph reported on Thursday. Multiple private groups in Riyadh have made formal inquiries, the report added.

NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum's big 2nd half leads Celtics past Pistons

Jayson Tatum scored 26 of his game-high 38 points in the second half to help the Boston Celtics defeat the visiting Detroit Pistons 127-109 Wednesday night. An illness prevented Tatum from playing in Tuesday night's 131-125 overtime loss at Milwaukee. He was 15 of 24 from the field against Detroit, including 6 of 10 from behind the arc. Tatum had 24 points, including six 3-pointers, in the third quarter -- the most points he's scored in one quarter during his NBA career.

Soccer-Barcelona fight back to secure thrilling 2-2 draw with Man United

Barcelona fought back to earn a 2-2 draw with Manchester United in a pulsating Europa League knockout round playoff first leg on Thursday. United were the better side for large parts of the game and controlled the tempo but were denied by goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen who made three outstanding saves in the first half.

Soccer-England sail past South Korea in Arnold Clark Cup

England claimed a convincing 4-0 win over South Korea in their opening Arnold Clark Cup match on Thursday, as the Lionesses kick-started their preparations for this summer's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Forward Georgia Stanway broke the deadlock from the spot in the 40th minute, sending a powerful strike past South Korea keeper Kim Jung-mi after Lauren James had been brought down in the area.

Motor racing-Alpine set out season goals and bring on Zidane

Renault-owned Alpine set out their goals for the Formula One season on Thursday before unveiling French soccer great Zinedine Zidane as a surprise signing. The World Cup winner and former Real Madrid coach was introduced at the launch of the new A523 car as a global ambassador for the brand and to help promote equal opportunities.

Soccer-Juventus suffer more frustration in draw with Nantes

Juventus's disappointing season continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Nantes in the home leg of their Europa League playoff tie on Thursday. Juventus picked up one win from six Champions League group matches to drop into the Europa League playoffs and after also being deducted 15 Serie A points for financial irregularities their fans have endured a miserable campaign.

Boxing-IBA hits out at 'political games' by boycotting nations

Amateur boxing's Russian-led governing body denounced a U.S.-driven boycott of its world championships as 'political games' on Thursday and said plenty of boxers from the countries involved were keen to take part. The United States announced the boycott last week, with Ireland, Britain, Czech Republic, Sweden and Canada following, over the inclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes and perceived governance issues at the world body.

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin wins first giant slalom gold at world championships

American favourite Mikaela Shiffrin claimed victory in the giant slalom in Meribel, France on Thursday to take her career world championships gold medal haul to seven. Shiffrin kept her focus despite a big slide in the closing stages of her run and she crossed the finishing line 0.12 seconds ahead of Italy's Federica Brignone, in a total time of two minutes 7.13 seconds. Ragnhild Mowinckel from Norway came in third.

