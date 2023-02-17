Cricket-Conway digs in for half-century as England turn screws on New Zealand

Devon Conway hung tough for a half-century after England grabbed two wickets to leave New Zealand 138 for five at tea on the second day of the first pink ball test in Mount Maunganui on Friday. Conway was 72 not out, with Tom Blundell on 21, the hosts still trailing England's declared first innings total of 325 for nine by 187 runs at Bay Oval.

New Zealand resumed on 37 for three, having had a torrid night on day one as England's pace trio of James Anderson, Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad revelled in the swing of the pink ball under lights. Nightwatchman Neil Wagner rode his luck to reach 27 in a 51-run partnership with Conway before Broad deceived him with a fuller ball which he spooned harmlessly to Robinson.

Daryl Mitchell survived only 10 scoreless balls before throwing his wicket away for a duck when he declined to offer a shot against a Robinson delivery which rapped him on the front pad. Umpire Aleem Dar had no hesitation raising the finger and Mitchell trudged off rather than review.

Broad had earlier missed out on dismissing Wagner as the paceman pulled him to Jack Leach, who juggled the catch at long leg. It turned out to be a no-ball as Broad had overstepped the mark and the wicket was cancelled.

Anderson also thought he had Wagner lbw when he was on six runs, but England lost a review trying to overturn the not out decision, with the ball having pitched outside leg stump.

