Australia opt to bat against India in 2nd Test

Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat against India in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy here on Friday.Suryakumar Yadav made way for a fit-again Sheryas Iyer in the Indian playing XI.Australia made a couple of changes, handing a debut to spinner Matthew Kuhnemann while Travis Head is also back in the playing XI.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2023 09:20 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 09:20 IST
Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat against India in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy here on Friday.

Suryakumar Yadav made way for a fit-again Sheryas Iyer in the Indian playing XI.

Australia made a couple of changes, handing a debut to spinner Matthew Kuhnemann while Travis Head is also back in the playing XI. Matthew Renshaw and Scott Boland miss out. Australia are playing with just one pacer, their captain Pat Cummins.

India lead the four-match series 1-0 having won the opening Test by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur.

Teams: Australia: Pat Cummins (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (w), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon and Matthew Kuhnemann.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

