Australia opt to bat against India in 2nd Test
Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat against India in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy here on Friday.Suryakumar Yadav made way for a fit-again Sheryas Iyer in the Indian playing XI.Australia made a couple of changes, handing a debut to spinner Matthew Kuhnemann while Travis Head is also back in the playing XI.
Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat against India in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy here on Friday.
Suryakumar Yadav made way for a fit-again Sheryas Iyer in the Indian playing XI.
Australia made a couple of changes, handing a debut to spinner Matthew Kuhnemann while Travis Head is also back in the playing XI. Matthew Renshaw and Scott Boland miss out. Australia are playing with just one pacer, their captain Pat Cummins.
India lead the four-match series 1-0 having won the opening Test by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur.
Teams: Australia: Pat Cummins (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (w), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon and Matthew Kuhnemann.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Steve Smith, David Warner take look of Nagpur pitch ahead of first Test against India
It is tough to leave some out: Rohit Sharma on selection ahead of 1st Test against Australia
IND vs AUS: David Warner's position in jeopardy as Australia consider three spinners for 2nd Test
You need to have application, plan to score runs on pitches we play at in India: Skipper Rohit Sharma
Australia can bounce back, not ruling them out: Rohit Sharma