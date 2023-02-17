Left Menu

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia win toss, opt to bat first against India in second Test

India leads the four-match series 1-0.

17-02-2023
Team India. (Photo- BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the second Test of the four-match series here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday. India leads the four-match series 1-0.

"We will bat first. The middle looks like there is grass but bare at both ends. Plenty of turn there, will be a good Test. Cam Green and Mitch Starc are not playing, but we have got Travis Head coming in for Renshaw, and Matthew Kuhnemann makes his debut," Pat Cummins said at the toss. India skipper Rohit Sharma said, "I would have batted first as well. The pitch is dry, but I think the application we showed last game put the toss away from the game. You just have to come out and play good cricket, and that has been the chat in the group to not worry about the toss."

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

