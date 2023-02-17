Left Menu

Chetan Sharma resigns from post of National Selection Committee chairman

He had sent his resignation to the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and it was accepted

ANI | Updated: 17-02-2023 11:26 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 11:26 IST
Chetan Sharma resigns from post of National Selection Committee chairman
Chetan Sharma. (Photo- Chetan Sharma Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) National Selection Committee, Chetan Sharma, has tendered his resignation, the Board's Treasurer Ashish Shelar informed on Friday. He sent his resignation to the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and it was accepted.

This resignation comes after Sharma disclosed behind-the-scenes talks regarding team selection and also made startling allegations on star batter skipper Virat Kohli's alleged feud with former Board president Sourav Ganguly, to Zee News during a sting operation aired Tuesday. He also alleged players in the Indian men's national cricket team use injections to speed up their return to international cricket and often call up doctors on their own to get injected. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
3
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
4
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023