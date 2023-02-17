Left Menu

Cricket NSW's pact with MLC could pave way for Australian cricketers to play in US

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 17-02-2023 12:16 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 12:15 IST
Cricket NSW's pact with MLC could pave way for Australian cricketers to play in US
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Cricket New South Wales has partnered with America's Major League Cricket (MLC) and Washington DC franchise, which could pave the way for several Australian players, including Steve Smith, to ply their trade in the United States.

Smith has been quoted as saying in recent interviews that he is open to playing in MLC, and that several cricketers in the back end of their careers could also take that route.

''Cricket NSW has launched an historic strategic partnership with Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States that will include collaboration on player development initiatives, touring opportunities and coaching education exchanges.

''To further strengthen ties with the most exciting new frontier of the global T20 landscape, CNSW has also agreed to a high-performance partnership with the Washington D.C. franchise that will be one of six founding teams in the opening season of MLC when it launches on July 13, 2023,'' said a Cricket NSW statement on Friday.

The six teams which will compete in the 18-day inaugural MLC season will come from major metropolitan areas -- Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Seattle and New York City.

They will boast of multiple global stars on their rosters alongside players based in the US.

''I think the opportunities for all of our (Australian) players are going to be brilliant,'' CNSW CEO, Lee Germon, was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald on Friday.

''Steve (Smith) absolutely has made no secret that he loves New York, but there are also two or three other players I've spoken to who would love to be able to play cricket in the United States,'' he added.

''With the global cricket landscape currently undergoing significant transition, we view the United States as a market with immense growth potential,'' Germon said in the official statement.

MLC co-founder Sameer Mehta, said, ''We're delighted to be able to partner with Cricket New South Wales. As our cricketing ecosystem in the United States continues to grow, adding the support of an organisation with Cricket New South Wales’s experience enables us to rapidly accelerate the development of key personnel, including players, coaches and support staff.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
3
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
4
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023