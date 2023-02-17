Cricket NSW's pact with MLC could pave way for Australian cricketers to play in US

Cricket New South Wales has partnered with America's Major League Cricket (MLC) and Washington DC franchise, which could pave the way for several Australian players, including Steve Smith, to ply their trade in the United States.

Smith has been quoted as saying in recent interviews that he is open to playing in MLC, and that several cricketers in the back end of their careers could also take that route.

''Cricket NSW has launched an historic strategic partnership with Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States that will include collaboration on player development initiatives, touring opportunities and coaching education exchanges.

''To further strengthen ties with the most exciting new frontier of the global T20 landscape, CNSW has also agreed to a high-performance partnership with the Washington D.C. franchise that will be one of six founding teams in the opening season of MLC when it launches on July 13, 2023,'' said a Cricket NSW statement on Friday.

The six teams which will compete in the 18-day inaugural MLC season will come from major metropolitan areas -- Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Seattle and New York City.

They will boast of multiple global stars on their rosters alongside players based in the US.

''I think the opportunities for all of our (Australian) players are going to be brilliant,'' CNSW CEO, Lee Germon, was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald on Friday.

''Steve (Smith) absolutely has made no secret that he loves New York, but there are also two or three other players I've spoken to who would love to be able to play cricket in the United States,'' he added.

''With the global cricket landscape currently undergoing significant transition, we view the United States as a market with immense growth potential,'' Germon said in the official statement.

MLC co-founder Sameer Mehta, said, ''We're delighted to be able to partner with Cricket New South Wales. As our cricketing ecosystem in the United States continues to grow, adding the support of an organisation with Cricket New South Wales’s experience enables us to rapidly accelerate the development of key personnel, including players, coaches and support staff.”

