Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Purple protest as Canada players take pay dispute to the pitch; U.S. Labor Secretary Walsh appointed executive director of NHL union and more

Soccer-Purple protest as Canada players take pay dispute to the pitch

The Canadian women's soccer team took their dispute with their national association onto the pitch on Thursday by wearing purple jerseys with "Enough is Enough" written on the front ahead of their SheBelieves Cup opener against the United States.

The team's protest is the latest escalation in their dispute with Canada Soccer over pay equity issues.

U.S. Labor Secretary Walsh appointed executive director of NHL union

U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh has been named executive director of the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and will leave his Cabinet position in mid-March, the union and the Labor Department said on Thursday.

Walsh, 55, who had been expected to step down from his labor secretary role, was recommended for the job after a nine-month search by a player-led committee, the union said.

Soccer-Too late to sanction Barca over ex-refereeing official payments: LaLiga president

LaLiga President Javier Tebas said it would be too late for the league to sanction Barcelona over payments made to a company owned by a high-ranking official of Spain's refereeing body, though it may be possible on a "criminal level". Spanish radio Cadena SER said on Wednesday that Barcelona made the payments between 2016 and 2018 to a company of Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, who was at the time vice-president of a refereeing committee of the Spanish football association.

NHL roundup: Seth Jarvis' hat trick lifts Hurricanes past Habs

Seth Jarvis clinched his first career hat trick during Carolina's four-goal burst in the third period, and the Hurricanes beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-2 on Thursday in Raleigh, N.C. Sebastian Aho broke a tie 2:05 into the third period, and then Jarvis and Jordan Staal followed with goals across the next three minutes. Jarvis' third goal of the game came with 19.8 seconds remaining.

Athletics-Cross country worlds return at Bathurst racetrack

The world cross country championships return after a gap of four years on Saturday in the unlikely location of a motor racing circuit in country Australia, but African domination looks likely to continue unchecked in the Bathurst heat. The COVID-19 pandemic forced a two-year delay to the biennial championships, giving Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei a longer than usual wait to defend the men's title he won over 10 kilometres in Aarhus, Denmark back in March 2019.

Golf-Woods struggles to keep calm, shoots 69 in Genesis return

Tiger Woods said he was trying to stay calm throughout his first round at the Genesis Invitational on Thursday, where he posted a two-under-par 69 in his first non-major PGA Tour event since October 2020. Woods has competed on a limited basis since a 2021 car crash almost cost him a leg, featuring in the field for the Masters, PGA Championship and the Open last year.

Cricket-New Zealand bowled out for 306, trail England by 19 runs

New Zealand were bowled out for 306 in reply to England's declared first innings total of 325 for nine after the dinner break on day two of the first test on Friday. New Zealand trail England by 19 runs.

NBA roundup: Bucks overcome Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury

Brook Lopez exploded for a season-high 33 points, Jevon Carter chipped in 22 and the Milwaukee Bucks closed out the season's first half with a 112-100 win over the host Chicago Bulls despite losing All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo to a sprained right wrist on Thursday night. Antetokounmpo's injury occurred with 10:55 remaining in the second period, when he unsuccessfully swiped at Coby White's driving layup attempt from behind. Antetokounmpo fell atop White and grabbed for his right wrist. The 7-footer left the game having contributed two points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Australia to spend $5 billion on Brisbane Olympics venues

The Australian federal government and the Queensland state government said on Friday they would spend a combined A$7.1 billion ($4.9 billion) to build new venues and refurbish existing ones ahead of the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane. The federal government will provide A$2.5 billion for the development of Brisbane Arena, a proposed 17,000-seat sports venue, while the Queensland government will fund the A$2.7 billion rebuild of the Gabba cricket ground.

Athletics-World Athletics will address Russian doping before Ukraine - Coe

World Athletics will look at the issue of Russian athletes competing while the Ukraine war continues only after it has been decided whether the country has cleaned up its act on doping sufficiently to be reinstated, Sebastian Coe said on Friday. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is facing a major backlash after opening the door for athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus to compete at next year's Olympics in Paris despite the ongoing military action in Ukraine.

