Left Menu

Argentina Open: Lorenzo Musetti beats Pedro Cachin to set up Varillas clash in QFs

The Italian eased back into the win column with a 6-2, 6-3 victory against home favourite Pedro Cachin.

ANI | Updated: 17-02-2023 13:54 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 13:52 IST
Argentina Open: Lorenzo Musetti beats Pedro Cachin to set up Varillas clash in QFs
Lorenzo Musetti (Photo: ATP Tour/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Lorenzo Musetti of Italy on Thursday produced a stunning performance to beat home favourite Pedro Cachin at the ongoing Argentina Open in Buenos Aires. The Italian eased back into the win column with a 6-2, 6-3 victory against home favourite Pedro Cachin.

Musetti opened the court often in his tournament debut, showing patience while remaining aggressive, to secure his first victory since winning four straight games at the United Cup. He generated 10 break points, of which he used half, and won the final three games of the one-hour, 25-minute match to secure the victory. Musetti, who was ranked 20th in the world heading into the week, has moved up two spots to No. 18 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings, which would be a career-best. On Friday, he will play qualifier Juan Pablo Varillas in the quarterfinals after the Peruvian earlier in the day overcame Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-4.

Fifth seed Francisco Cerundolo defeated Spain's Jaume Munar by scores of 6-2, 6-1 to go to the quarterfinals in the top half of the draw. Cerundolo, one of two Argentines, along with Tomas Martin Etcheverry, will next face Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain in the quarterfinals. In the last match of the ATP 250 on Thursday, fourth seed Diego Schwartzman was defeated by Zapata Miralles 6-1, 6-3. The Argentine, who was previously eliminated in the first round of the Cordoba tournament on home soil, suffered his second opening-match loss in as many weeks.

"It was not easy because Pedro was playing good. It was his second round and for me it was the first match here. I feel great. I felt great from when I arrived here. I feel at home even if we are in Argentina. I think Italian culture and Argentinian culture is really close. So I'm happy with the win because I played great tennis," Lorenzo Musetti was quoted as saying by ATP.com. "He beat Thiem so I think he's playing pretty well. I have to focus on my game and concentrate on myself and try to play, like today, really solid," Musetti said ahead of the pair's first ATP Head2Head meeting. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
3
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
4
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023