Cricket-Khawaja falls on 81, Australia 199-6 at tea

KL Rahul took a spectacular catch to stop Usman Khawaja short of his hundred as Australia slumped to 199-6 at tea on the opening day of the second test against India on Friday. Khawaja featured in a second half-century partnership with Peter Handscomb to revive Australia before attempting a reverse-sweep against Ravindra Jadeja.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2023 14:33 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 14:31 IST
Usman Khawaja Image Credit: ANI

KL Rahul took a spectacular catch to stop Usman Khawaja short of his hundred as Australia slumped to 199-6 at tea on the opening day of the second test against India on Friday.

Khawaja featured in a second half-century partnership with Peter Handscomb to revive Australia before attempting a reverse-sweep against Ravindra Jadeja. Rahul, manning the point region, flew to his right to take a terrific one-handed catch and end Khawaja's knock of 81.

Handscomb was batting on 36 at the break along with skipper Pat Cummins, whose unbeaten 23 included two sixes. With Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc still recovering from finger injuries, Australia took a bold selection gamble that left Cummins as their lone fast bowler.

Travis Head replaced fellow batter Matt Renshaw but a bigger surprise was the inclusion of Matt Kuhnemann for his test debut as Australia's third spinner at the expense of paceman Scott Boland. Cummins opted to bat on a track that offered significant bounce but their openers endured a tough opening hour at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

David Warner, who managed scores of one and 10 in their innings defeat in Nagpur, needed 21 balls to open his account. By then he had already been given lbw to Mohammed Shami, a decision that was overturned on review.

Warner struggled against Mohammed Siraj in particular and was hit twice -- once on his arm and then on his helmet -- before Shami dismissed him caught behind for 15. Marnus Labuschagne (18) hit four fours before Ashwin struck twice in three balls to wreck Australia's top order.

Labuschagne, rapped on the pad, was initially ruled not out but had to leave after India reviewed. Steve Smith fell two balls later, caught behind for a duck, but Khawaja kept going.

The left-hander looked well set for his century before attempting an ill-advised reverse-sweep, and India got another quick wicket when Alex Carey perished in the slip for a duck. The home side brought in Shreyas Iyer for Suryakumar Yadav in the only change to the squad which had triumphed inside three days in Nagpur.

