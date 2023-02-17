Left Menu

IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Bowlers put hosts in strong position to leave visitors tottering at 199/6 (Day 1, Tea)

At Tea, Australia's score read 199/6 with Peter Handscomb (36*) and Pat Cummins (23*) holding fort for the visitors.

ANI | Updated: 17-02-2023 14:40 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 14:38 IST
India vs Australia (Photo: BCCI/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
India bowlers put on a disciplined show as hosts earned a commanding position against visitors at the end of the second session of the second Test against Australia of the four-match series at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday. At Tea, Australia's score read 199/6 with Peter Handscomb (36*) and Pat Cummins (23*) holding fort for the visitors.

Resuming the innings at 94/3, Australia started well as well et batter Usman Khawaja slammed Indian bowlers all around the ground while taking singles at regular intervals. Khawaja hammered Ravindra Jadeja for 12 runs while slamming three fours in the 39th over of the innings.

The duo of Khawaja and Peter Handscomb kept piling runs while stealing singles to keep the scoreboard running. Jadeja then delivered a stunning delivery to provide his team with a much-needed wicket as he dismissed Khawaja for 81 off 125 deliveries. KL Rahul took a one-handed stunner off Jadeja's delivery to send well-set batter Khawaja back to the pavilion. In the 47th over of the game, Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Alex Carey for zero.

Handscomb then joined hands with Pat Cummins to keep Australia's scoreboard moving to put 199/6 at the time of Tea. Brief Scores: Australia: 94/3 in 25 overs (Usman Khawaja 50*, Peter Handscomb 36*, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/57). 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

