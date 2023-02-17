FIFA Foundation to provide USD 1m in humanitarian aid following earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria

The FIFA Foundation is to provide USD 1 million in emergency humanitarian aid following the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria which have claimed the lives of over 42,000 people and left many more without shelter in freezing temperatures.

Following consultation with the Turkish Football Association (TFF) and the Syrian Football Association (SFA), together with international and local non-governmental organisations (NGOs), the aid will be used to purchase and distribute essential humanitarian items, as well as to provide emergency and temporary shelter and protection.

FIFA will continue to collaborate with the TFF and SFA, while monitoring the situation and deciding on further action.

The FIFA Foundation was established in 2018 illustrating FIFA’s strong commitment to give back and make a positive impact on society.

Aligned with the Vision 2020-2023: Making Football Truly Global (https://apo-opa.info/3It7E2q), and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the FIFA Foundation leverages the intrinsic values of our sport for the benefit of the people and the planet. It uses football to contribute tangibly to improving the lives of disadvantaged children and youth in every corner of the globe, with actions in the fields of education, gender equality, health and well-being, and climate action.

