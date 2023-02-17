Left Menu

Cricket-IPL to revert to home-and-away format - BCCI

"The 16th season of the IPL will revert to the home and away format, where all the teams will play 7 home games and 7 away games respectively in the league stage," the BCCI said in a statement. "A total of 70 league stage matches will be played across 12 venues over the course of 52 days." The league will begin with a clash between reigning champions Gujarat Titans and four-times winners Chennai Super Kings on March 31.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2023 18:51 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 18:51 IST
Cricket-IPL to revert to home-and-away format - BCCI

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will return to a home-and-away format for the first time since 2019, the organising Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Friday, bringing to an end three seasons of COVID-19 restrictions. The entire 2020 edition and the second half of 2021's competition were held in the United Arab Emirates following a surge in COVID-19 numbers in India.

The previous edition of the IPL was mostly played in bio-secure environments in the cities of Mumbai and Pune in the western state of Maharashtra, while Kolkata and Ahmedabad hosted playoff matches and the final. "The 16th season of the IPL will revert to the home and away format, where all the teams will play 7 home games and 7 away games respectively in the league stage," the BCCI said in a statement.

"A total of 70 league stage matches will be played across 12 venues over the course of 52 days." The league will begin with a clash between reigning champions Gujarat Titans and four-times winners Chennai Super Kings on March 31. The final will be played on May 28.

The BCCI added that the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings will play two home matches in Guwahati and Dharamshala respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek new club

Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek n...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes label changes; World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid war-torn Ukraine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes...

 Global
4
UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023