Alpine skiing-Odermatt dashes Austrian hopes with giant slalom gold

(Updates after second leg) COURCHEVEL, France, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Marco Odermatt celebrated his second gold medal of the Alpine skiing world championships on Friday after winning the men's giant slalom in a Swiss one-two with Loic Meillard.

17-02-2023
Marco Odermatt celebrated his second gold medal of the Alpine skiing world championships on Friday after winning the men's giant slalom in a Swiss one-two with Loic Meillard. Austria's Marco Schwarz had to settle for bronze after leading the first leg but then dashing his country's hopes of a first gold of the championships with only the 18th fastest second run.

The first leg was set by the Austrian coach, the second by the Swiss. Reigning Olympic champion Odermatt, who won the downhill last Sunday, had trailed Schwarz by 0.58 after the opening run but a clean second run sent him 0.32 clear of Meillard.

The World Cup overall leader was only the fifth male skier to win both the downhill and giant slalom at the same championships. Slovenia's Zan Kranjec, the 2022 Olympic silver medallist, had been third after the first run but made too many mistakes in the second leg and dropped to sixth.

Austria led the medals table at the 2021 championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo but has so far drawn a blank in both men's and women's events in France, with only two slaloms to come this weekend. Defending world champion Mathieu Faivre of France, who has been having a poor season in the World Cup, finished 19th.

Compatriot Alexis Pinturault, the newly-crowned combined champion and super-G bronze medallist, was seventh. Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Odermatt's World Cup rival, skied out on the first run.

The gold medal was the 400th awarded in the history of the Alpine skiing championships that were first held in 1931.

